Hainesport, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2021 --It's incredible to consider how quickly Go Solar New Jersey has grown in just the last few years. The company is happy to announce that it is adding a new solar panel design to its innovative growth model. Working alongside some of the best structural engineers in the country, customers can begin seeing these new designs very soon.



"There are new styles in the works for residential solar panel designs that our team is really excited about," muses Go Solar New Jersey company CEO, John Jacob. Mr. Jacob goes on to say that he feels these new and up-and-coming designs will forever change how solar energy is produced and used.



The top new solar designs that the team has been working with include floating solar farms, BIPV solar technology, solar skins, solar fabric, and photovoltaic solar noise barriers. The company states that not all of these new designs are directly for residential use but offer a collective solar energy experience for all sectors.



Go Solar New Jersey has been preparing for these new solar designs for the past couple of years. The developers were privy to the future of solar panels and had been paving the way to bring advanced technology to their customers. It's going to be very exciting to see how existing and new solar energy clients will benefit from these superior designs.



Just last year, the company installed a brand new solar power system at a local commercial business using the new designs mentioned above. It was a test run that proved to be 100% effective. Go Solar New Jersey expects to see many more installations over the coming months as the newer equipment rolls out.



Brad Thomas, a solar panel installer that works with the company, wants everyone to know that the new solar designs are nothing less than stellar. He also said that anyone considering a brand new solar system should "jump on the bandwagon" now because the improved designs are going to totally "blow your mind'.



There's no doubt that solar energy is the electricity of the future, and for many, it's their current reality. Go Solar New Jersey is proud to be a pioneer in the industry and bring their local community the latest and greatest equipment and technology.



"It can only get better from here," says John Jacob. "We see the brilliance of solar power energy with every system that we install. Solar makes lives better, and it ensures the integrity of our great planet. With the new designs and technology in place, we're confident that within a year, we'll see more and more households making the switch to solar power energy."



The company is very passionate about solar energy because of personal experience. Mr. Jacob has installed solar panels in his private residence as well as the company headquarters. However, when asked if he'd ever go back to traditional fossil fuel energy, his response was a swift, "No way!".



If you ever thought solar panel system design was futuristic and awe-inspiring, just wait until you see what Go Solar has in store with these new models. The new panels are expected to hold energy from the sun even when the days have been cloudier than usual. That means there won't be any lights flickering or spontaneous loss of power in the home or business. Instead, the goal is to make solar energy as seamless as possible.



Utilizing the best materials and products is very important to the company and making sure everything is sustainably sourced is at the forefront of Go Solar's business. After all, the company is considered to be "green" and all about saving the planet.



It's true that the cost of the new solar panels is going to increase; however, with the state and federal rebate programs, new and old customers may not have to pay a single dime for their system. In fact, customers that are upgrading are 100% eligible for incentive programs. That is outstanding news and certainly sweeteners the deal to enhance a solar system that's already in place.



Many people have asked the company how long it will be before they can palace their orders for the newly designed systems, and the exact date isn't yet known. However, the company president has said that it will be very soon and for customers to keep an eye on their website for more information.



About Go Solar New Jersey

Go Solar New Jersey is a leader in the solar panel installation industry. For decades, the solar company located in Hainesport, NJ has studied how solar energy works and how it impacts the environment. The company is very specific about whom they work with and values leading EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) agencies in terms of partnering. It's very important that whoever works with the team embraces the same morals and vision. Every customer that hires Go Solar New Jersey receives a FREE consultation and excellent engineering and procurement before installation. In addition, the installers are privy to all state and federal rebate programs that many home and business owners are eligible for. To learn more about these money-saving programs, the company invites everyone to check out its blog and website. When seeking out the best and most innovated solar power energy technology Go Solar is at the top of the list and plans to remain there. Contact the company by visiting their website. Harnessing the power of the sun is only a phone call or email away!