New Solarmeter Model 8.0RP Digital UVC Radiometer with Remote Probe

Glenside, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --Solar Light's new Solarmeter Model 8.0RP UVC Meter combines the same NIST-traceable accuracy and reliability you're used to from the standard Model 8.0 UVC meter with a remote probe on a 3 foot (0.91 meter) cable. The probe is black anodized aluminum for maximum durability and light weight, and measures a compact 0.8" high x 1.6" diameter (20.3mm high x 40.6mm diameter.) Compared to the standard model's fixed position sensor, the remote probe provides an added measure of flexibility in positioning during measurements. This can be of critical importance in typical applications with limited space such as monitoring UVC germicidal lamp intensity and aging, measuring germicidal lamp fixture leakage, and testing eyewear UVC blocking capabilities.



"Solar Light's Solarmeter Model 8.0RP is compact, handheld, and durable, with simple single pushbutton operation. It allows our customers to take accurate measurements in tight locations easily and safely, with the Made in USA quality our customers expect," explained Moshe K. Levy, Vice President of Marketing for Solar Light Company, Inc.



About Solar Light Company, Inc.

Solar Light Company, Inc. has been providing research professionals with laboratory-grade solutions for the advancement of light sciences ever since we invented the world's first Solar Simulator in 1967. The company is recognized worldwide as America's premier manufacturer of Precision Light Sources, Light Measurement Instrumentation, UV Transmittance Analyzers, Meteorological Instrumentation, OEM Instrumentation, and over 135 different types of Sensors. We also provide a wide array of services, including accelerated UV materials testing, NIST-traceable spectroradiometric analyses, reflectance and spectral transmittance testing, and calibrations for light meters and light sources.