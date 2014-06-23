New Solution to Convert PDF to Page Turn Effect with Multimedia on Mac OS

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2014 --It has just been announced to the public that Flip PDF Professional for Mac has a new addition and upgrade available to the previous software. People will be happy to know that this little gem will help convert all those PDF files into any type of “page turning” book with realities page turn effect. This can include, but is not limited to, books, magazines, pamphlets, brochures, and many other written media forms. This new release is available to those who have Mac OS 10.5 or newer. Users will be happy to know that it is possible to take this software on the go and page turning book created by it can work on iPhone or iPad, as well as on a MacBook at home. The beauty of this program is that it already knows how to convert the format from one to another. There is nothing more frustrating than trying to spend hours adjusting the pieces and spacing them properly. This is the worst part of trying to convert media from one form to another.



To start out users need to understand the Nitti gritty of the effects possible with the Flip Page Editor. To really get the most of the software, it is recommended to purchase the Flip PDF Professional for Mac version. This version allows users to also add in other forms of media beyond typical text. Many programs don’t offer this function, but now users can easily integrate pictures, video, audio, and many other pieces of media into page turn form. This is a wonderful way to stand out against the competition. Everyone and their uncle can create a typical PDF. However, the visual appeal of flip books is much better. This keeps readers engaged by flipping through the pages and keeping that “glossy eyed look” away.



Now these features are more than just nice ways to create papers. They make wonderful promotional items. It is now easy to stick a logo right on the books and use them to expand the customer base. Not only does it show that the company knows its way around the computer but, it gives off a much more professional appearance for the company.



Flip PDF Professional for Mac also works as YouTube multimedia yearbook software, allowing school users to convert their paper yearbooks to digital page turning format. A digital yearbook with YouTube video will be much more impressive.



FlipBuilder is a young company venturing in the world of conversion software. The company understands that web based reading needs a new way to capture the attention of readers and stand out. By providing users with the tools to simply create “page turn” documents they hope to allow business owners to quickly and easily attract new customers.



For more information, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com.