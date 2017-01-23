New Song by Oualid Ekami "Like I Do" and Video from Hyper Effects Has Gone Viral

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --A new song by Oualid Ekami has gained worldwide exposure thanks to the video that accompanies his latest track. The song, Like I Do has become one of the hottest tracks of 2017, gaining the artist new fans around the world including the UK, The USA, and Australia.



The video that has helped to send the new song viral and gain Oualid Ekami new fans was produced by Hyper Effects. The idea for the production came from the very talented Himesh Bhargo. It was his idea to produce a music video that you would expect to see on the big screen coming out of Hollywood or a music video that Beyonce would be proud to show off. However, even though it looks like a high budget music video, Hyper Effects (hypereffects.com) has managed to produce it for a lot less than big names like One Direction and Katy Perry have to accompany their songs. While big name artists around the world spend more than $50000 (Fifty Thousand Dollars) on a music video, Hyper Effects has managed to provide the same quality but for the fraction of the cost.



Himesh Bhargo said: "It was An Amazing Experience Creating The Music Video. Every Aspect Of the Video Was Both Exciting And Fun!"



The aim of the music video was to make it look like it had been produced by a big name Hollywood music production company, and according to the positive reviews it has received, Hyper Effects has attained their aim.



"The idea was to create the most extravagant music video to come out of Kitsap County. We rented a limousine and a private jet to shoot the video," said a spokesman for Hyper Effects.



Since the video went viral (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ym_mfunt9P4) many questions have been asked, which includes how much did the video cost to make, where was it produced and which American music production company produced it. Fans and music experts were shocked to discover it was not produced by a big American music company and in fact, it was produced by a production company that can produce the same results for a lot less.



"My vision was to exhibit the rich and growing culture of the Kitsap county. I was both humbled and honored to see the support of the community. The kind of opportunities provided to artists in Bremerton are limitless." Said Himesh Bhargo, the director.



Himesh Bhargo is no stranger in producing high-quality productions, and has achieved awards. He has been described as one of the most exciting production direction in recent years with many believing Hollywood is not that far away.



To watch the stunning video and listen to the song everyone is talking about, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ym_mfunt9P4



About Oualid Ekami

Singer & Songwriter Oualid Ekami in Modern Islamic Music with meaningful songs that aim to inspire and entertain people and send a message of peace and hope to the world.



About Himesh Bhargo

Himesh completed his Digital Arts media degree from Olympic school and hails from Delhi. He owns a Media / Marketing firm named Hyper Effects. Himesh is a promising director. (http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/a-film-to-watch-out-directed-by-himesh-bhargo-165289.htm)