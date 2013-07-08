Rancho Palos Verdes, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2013 --South Bay's Sono Vero releases new summer single "Give you the World". This new summer love song is fresh and fun and blends a creative mix of Island Reggae with a R&B and Pop/Rap flair. The song has a beach like feel that paints a fun storybook picture of finding that special girl.



The vocals are smooth with great changes in tempo and a catchy fun beat. This is a love song with jamming beats and a rap section with excellent rhymes about love!



Reverbnation Crowd reviews suggest this is a fun summer tune that fans will want to hear!



"My first impression of this song is pure amazing. i love this mixed and the texture and how it is balanced out with pitch and tone. i love it the lyrics can really relate to so many people in the world. i love how happy and fun this song is."



"Really like this song. Love the guitar and drum beats through out the song. The vocals are really good and easy on the ears. Easy to understand the words to the song as they are clear. The beat is very calming and makes you feel like your at the beach. Also like the rapping part near the end of the song gives it a different vibe."



"I love this! So fun to listen to. Had to call a friend and share this immediately! Beat is easy and flowing. Perfect tempo. Your voice paired with this genre is outstanding. Great lyrics and key. I want to listen to it over and over."



"Its got a chill vibe and sounds like something I would listen to by the beach or is just a pretty good summer sound. The singer matches the band well and I would listen to it again."



Check out "Give you the World" by Sono Vero and stay tuned for the new EP to be released this summer!