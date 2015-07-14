Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --In an economy all too familiar with waning enthusiasm a new employment agency in Miami ups the ante on dynamic recruitment. Designed to deliver professionals who not only match the qualifications of a job but also the spirit of the company, The Recruiting Office, Corp. officially opens its doors. Primarily serving financial services organizations in South Florida, the niche job agency has a different take on staffing. They promise a primary focus on recruitment that takes the character and temperament of the company largely under consideration. Assuring clients that matching morale is a key component to the ongoing success of any candidate's placement.



Particularly useful for banking institutions, accounting firms, risk management and the like The Recruitment Office uses a sophisticated predictive screening system to find staffing candidates. Creating a trusted level of honesty and transparency in one of the highest populated markets in the United States, the executive recruiters are on point. Their services include workforce planning, sourcing, cost analysis, and recruiter training. The executive headhunters also tackle interviewing and hiring strategies that result in greater retention and lower turnover rates.



Bringing expertise to the metropolitan Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach areas, the executive search consultants will make use of their well-connected network of colleagues. Ben Bolanio, Director of Recruitment at The Recruiting Office, Corp. said of the company's launch, "It's our resilience and positive approach that sets us apart from our contemporaries. Regardless of each and every client's situation, we're committed to turning it around no matter what the obstacle. That's our foremost goal, whether that be in high-producing roles, administration and operations support, or executive positions."



For more information visit http://www.therecruitingoffice.com



About The Recruiting Office, Corp.

The Recruiting Office, Corp. is a staffing and recruiting firm based in Miami, Florida. Founded in 2015, the executive search firm serves job candidates and financial services related organizations. The employment agency matches potential employees with temporary assignments, temporary-to-permanent, or direct placements.



Contact:

Ben Bolanio

Director of Recruitment, The Recruiting Office, Corp.

admin@therecruitingoffice.com

786-234-5818



Website:

http://www.therecruitingoffice.com



Social Media:

https://twitter.com/@theRecruitingo1

http://www.facebook.com/therecruitingoffice

https://instagram.com/therecruitingoffice

https://www.bit.ly/therecruitingoffice