New Sovereign Health Article Live on Partnership for Drug-Free Kids' Website

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Sovereign Health Group is pleased to announce the launch of a new article that's now live on the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids' website, www.drugfree.org: "The Affordable Care Act's Role in Addiction Treatment for Grown Children." This article, which was written by Sovereign Health writers Dana Connolly, Ph.D., and Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W., takes a look at the growing trend of adult children living at home with their parents and the accessibility of healthcare insurance to cover them. For those adult children in need of treatment for mental illness and addiction disorders, insurance coverage is available under the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) of 2008, and both the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, which together comprise the Affordable Care Act. To read the full article, click HERE.



"Our biggest initiative in 2016 as a Content Team is to transform Sovereign Health Group into a behavioral health news source," says Rachael Mattice, Managing Editor for Sovereign Health Group. "Sovereign Health's content collaborations with Partnership for Drug Free Kids, with the expert research of our medical writing team and clinical team, is an exciting development and a pivotal stepping stone for moving this initiative forward. Our partnership also represents our mutual efforts to fight stigma surrounding addiction and advocate for improved treatment options throughout the United States."



Sovereign Health will continue to educate professionals, patients and readers on subjects that affect the future of mental health and addiction treatment.



About Dana Connolly, Ph.D.

Senior Staff Writer, Sovereign Health Group

Dana Connolly, Ph.D., is a senior staff writer for the Sovereign Health Group, where she translates current research into practical information. She earned her Ph.D. in research and theory development from New York University and has decades of experience in clinical care, medical research and health education. The Sovereign Health Group is a health information resource and Dr. Connolly helps to ensure excellence in our model.



About Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W.

Editor, Sovereign Health Group

Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W. (Master's of Professional Writing), is a writer and editor for the Sovereign Health Group. An award-winning author, Logan-McCracken has 25 years of experience as a journalist, most recently as the editor of Cat Fancy magazine. She received her Master's in professional writing from the University of Southern California, where she became obsessed with accuracy, fair reporting and correct English usage.



About Rachael Mattice

Managing Editor, Sovereign Health Group

Rachael Mattice is the managing editor for Sovereign Health Group, leading a team of diversified writers and editors in the digital newsroom. Also a freelance music journalist, she pulls from her versatile background in journalism, digital marketing and visual content creation to boost innovative ideas and high-quality assets for the Sovereign brand.



