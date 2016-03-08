New Sovereign Health Article Live on PsychologyToday.com

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --Sovereign Health Group is pleased to announce the launch of a new article that's now live on www.psychologytoday.com: "The Brain's Delicate Chemistry: What do sex addiction, self-harm and runner's high all have in common?" This article, written by Ralph Ryback, M.D., Kristen Fuller, M.D. and Courtney Lopresti, M.S., focuses on how chemicals in the brain communicate with other molecules that dictate neuroses and personality and how, when these chemicals go awry, the human brain changes. To read the full article, click HERE.



"Our biggest initiative in 2016 as a Content Team is to transform Sovereign Health Group into a behavioral health news source," says Rachael Mattice, Managing Editor for Sovereign Health Group. "Sovereign Health's content collaborations with Psychology Today, with the expert writing of Dr. Ryback, Dr. Fuller, and Ms. Lopresti, have been pivotal stepping stones for moving this initiative forward. We value Psychology Today as an accredited psychological sciences news source and are looking forward to continuing our relationship with them."



About Ralph Ryback, M.D.

Ralph Ryback, M.D. has taught at many institutions, including Harvard Medical School. He's also a psychiatrist with Sovereign Health Group. Receiving his M.D. from Wayne State School of Medicine and completing his residency at Boston City Hospital, Dr. Ryback brings over half a century of psychiatric experience to Sovereign Health. Founder of the Appleton Treatment Center, the first drug and alcohol abuse program at Harvard Hospitals, as well as Operation Redirect, a program designed for adolescents with behavioral issues, Dr. Ryback holds a patent for limbic system dysrhythmia.



About Kristen Fuller, M.D.

Kristen Fuller, M.D. is a senior staff writer at Sovereign Health Group and enjoys writing about evidence-based topics in the cutting-edge world of medicine. She is a physician and author who also teaches, practices medicine in the urgent care setting and contributes to medicine-board education.



About Courtney Lopresti, M.S.

Courtney Lopresti, M.S. is a senior staff writer for Sovereign Health Group, where she uses her scientific background to write online blogs and articles for a general audience. At the University of Pittsburgh, where she earned her master's degree in neuroscience, Ms. Lopresti used functional neuroimaging to study how the human cerebellum contributes to language processing.



About Rachael Mattice

Rachael Mattice is the managing editor for Sovereign Health Group, leading a team of diversified writers and editors in the digital newsroom. Also a freelance music journalist, she pulls from her versatile background in journalism, digital marketing and visual content creation to boost innovative ideas and high-quality assets for the Sovereign brand.



About The Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



