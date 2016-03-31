New Sovereign Health Career Fair for Orange County Professionals

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente will host a new career fair on Saturday, April 23, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Sovereign Health Career Fair, which will take place at the Hotel Irvine, is open to the public. Sovereign Health of San Clemente is seeking dedicated candidates interested in working in the behavioral health and addiction treatment industry. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with members of Sovereign Health's management team and learn more about our fast-growing company, as noted in the Orange County Business Journal and Inc. 5,000. Attendance is complimentary and refreshments will be served. For more information or to RSVP, contact Megan Jones at (949) 276-3222 ext. 1562.



Sovereign Health is looking to fill positions in several disciplines, including clinical, communications, finance, human resources, maintenance and operations. Job descriptions for open positions will be available for all attendees and onsite interviews will be conducted. The Hotel Irvine is located at 17900 Jamboree Road; Irvine, CA 92614. Attendees are requested to bring copies of their resume and driver's license, as well as any professional licenses (if applicable).



Sovereign Health Group seeks to lead a paradigm shift in behavioral health by providing world-class, evidence-based treatment services designed to help men and women, adolescents and the elderly to address their issues, identify and enhance their strengths and to discover new possibilities for health, hope and happiness.



About the Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health facilities are accredited by the Joint Commission and dually licensed to treat mental health, substance abuse and dual diagnosis disorders. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com