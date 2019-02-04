New Startup, AtoZgigs, Launches Mobile App in Phoenix to Get Gigs Done More Affordably

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2019 --AtoZgigs, a new tech startup, announces its launch today. The company aims to simplify the process of getting service jobs done while connecting users with each other who are in the same area. Also, the platform creates opportunities for those looking for work to earn some extra money.



The platform was created because today it takes too long and costs too much to get any service job done. And for tasks that don't require a licensed professional or contractor, nobody should worry about overpaying and wasting time getting estimates.



"In 2008, Airbnb came and allowed for home sharing. They disrupted the entire hotel industry and enabled a new way of customer-to-customer interaction. Similarly, we want to completely change how a service job gets done," said Nain. "We want to enable a customer-to-customer interaction in the gig market where anyone can request help from their neighbors. This is an easy and affordable approach, and also creates a sense of community."



The mobile app is extremely simple and easy to use. A customer, or "Gig Giver" that may need help with cleaning, moving, or assembly, posts the gig at his or her preferred price and schedule. Then, the gig becomes visible to all other users in the area.



"A unique feature of our app's user interface is a map view of all the active gigs in the market," said Agrawal. Anyone can then submit a bid and take any job, becoming the "Gig Taker." AtoZgigs performs background checks on all "Gig Takers", which ensures a safe community for service gig sharing. Moreover, payments, a rating system, and a chat feature are all built into the app.



The gig economy, or sharing economy, is estimated to grow rapidly to $335 billion by 2025. Plus, the millennial generation is most likely to participate in the gig economy, so there will be plenty of supply and demand for years to come.



AtoZgigs is currently focused on the Phoenix market, with plans to expand to additional U.S. cities.



Visit www.atozgigs.com for more information or to download the free AtoZgigs app. The app is available now for both iOS and Google Play. The web app is coming soon.



About AtoZgigs

Founded in 2018 by Mayank Verma, Ram Agrawal, and Ruchika Nain, AtoZgigs LLC is a peer-to-peer gig sharing platform. The platform makes it easy and affordable to post jobs and gives other users in the area the opportunity to find more work. The mission is to empower customers to get gigs done quickly and affordably while connecting with their community.



www.atozgigs.com



Email: help@atozgigs.com



Contact:

Ram Agrawal

ram.agrawal@atozgigs.com

520-730-2205



Source: Statista https://www.statista.com/statistics/830986/value-of-the-global-sharing-economy