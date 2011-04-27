New States Section to Inform Borrowers on Various Laws and Regulations

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2011 -- As cash loans start to grow in popularity all over the country, laws and regulations are beginning to change depending on the state. With the growing number of state laws, consumers often get confused by the differences in the rules and laws surrounding each state. For that key reason, CashNow.com has announced a coming update to the site, where each state will have its own section dedicated to educating consumers on the specific laws, rules, and regulations pertaining to their specific location.



Some of highlighted features on the state pages will notify borrowers on state specific:



- Loan amounts

- Loan periods

- Extensions

- Fees

- Charges

- Consumer rights

- Laws, rules, & regulations



All of these features listed above vary depending on the state and often hold different ranges, numbers, and amounts. With the added convenience of state specific laws, rules, and regulations, consumers can now browse their specific location to find useful information regarding their rights and limits.



With all the recent news on our struggling economy and constantly changing payday loan laws, people who are seeking financial assistance or need cash fast may look for other alternatives like cash loans. Before taking on this financial obligation, it is highly recommended to thoroughly research all your options when finding a cash loan.



Since 1997, CashNow.com has been successfully matching up online payday loan consumers with appropriate trustworthy lenders. CashNow.com is dedicated to informing borrowers on up-to-date news regarding cash loans and continues to do so by adding new features on our site. We urge all borrowers to thoroughly review all their choices before receiving a loan. Cash loans should only be used as a short-term solution and not intended or abused for long-term financial purposes.

