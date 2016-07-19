New Store Launches Offering Pure Kona Coffee Directly from Hawaiian Farms

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2016 --The Kona Coffee Store proudly announces the availability of a wide variety of genuine 100% pure Kona coffee. The products are available online at tastepurekonacoffee.com. The new online store was launched to provide consumers who love coffee an easier way to order their favorite drink and have it delivered directly to their home or place of work.



The store offers different types of Kona Coffee, which comes from the paradise island of Hawaii. The world-class coffee available includes 100% Pure Kona Coffee, Peaberry Kona Coffee, Extra Fancy Kona Coffee, Decaffeinated Kona Coffee, Kona Coffee Gift Bags, and Specialty Kona Coffee Items. The products are available at affordable prices, giving people quality coffee at just the right price.



Kona Coffee, which has become a favorite with celebrities, rock stars, and sports stars has received worldwide attention for its taste and quality and was named the Best Coffee in America by Forbes magazine. Some coffee experts believe that Kona Coffee is the best in the world, and claim one of the major reasons why it stands out is due to the way it's grown and produced.



A spokesman for tastepurekonacoffee.com said: "The coffee bean is roasted in specially designed roasters to achieve the perfect balance of rich taste and smooth bouquet. However, that is not the only reason why Kona tastes so good. It is grown in soil that is rich in minerals and with the tropical climate, it produces that amazing taste."



Tastepurekonacoffee.com makes sure consumers get the best deals on their favorite coffee. Consumers can buy Kona coffee from a one-pound bag, or they can buy it in larger quantities to last them longer. They can even buy gift packs for family and friends, making a perfect present for a special occasion including Christmas, birthdays, or even anniversaries. For those that like to buy the coffee for their place of work, they are different packs to choose from.



For those who want to be part of something special, there is a Kona Coffee Club available where consumers can receive discounts, offers, and the latest news on new products available.



About Kona Coffee

Pure Kona coffee comes from the slopes of Mauna Loa and Hualalai located in the Kona districts of Hawaii on Big Island.