New! Studio Series Decorative Mirrors from ClearMirror

Woodbury, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2017 --ClearMirror, the renowned manufacturer of luxury fog-free mirrors is proud to announce the "Studio Series" decorative mirrors. The stunning mirrors are made to order based on your interior design concepts. With a solid colored, lo-iron glass backing and a high-quality, ¼" thick mirror and beveled edges, this new offering from ClearMirror is perfect for luxury designs in the bathroom or anywhere in the home where you want to make statement.



Studio Series allows you to select any Pantone color as the glass border. Perfect for complimenting your overall design! Choose from any color or from several antique glass designs.



Our Studio Series offering starts with a 24" x 36" outside diameter. The mirror may be positioned vertically or horizontally. As an option for bathroom applications, the Original ClearMirror heater is added for complete fog-free operation in the steamiest conditions.



All Studio Series mirrors are designed and assembled with high-quality glass by true glass artisans!



About ClearMirror

ClearMirror manufacturer NewHome Bath & Mirror is the leading provider of patented and UL listed fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity that gently warm to 102°F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around world the have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



NewHome Bath & Mirror is located in Woodbury, MN and is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 75 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence. For more information on Harvey Vogel, visit us on the web.



Follow ClearMirror on Houzz. For more information on ClearMirror products, including the new Studio Series Mirrors, call us at 877-242-5327 or visit us on the web.



ClearMirror Information

Studio Series Information

Harvey Vogel Manufacturing