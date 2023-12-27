New Study Reveals the Impact of Cheap Essay Writing Services on Student Success

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2023 --A recent study conducted by the National Education Association has shed light on the growing trend of students using affordable essay writing services. The study, which surveyed over 1,000 college students, found that 65% of them have used an essay writing service at least once during their academic career. This raises concerns about the impact of these services on student success and academic integrity.



According to the study, the main reasons students turn to essay writing services are lack of time, overwhelming workload, and difficulty understanding the subject matter. While these services may provide a quick solution to students' academic struggles, the long-term effects on their learning and critical thinking skills are concerning. The study also found that students who use these services are more likely to receive lower grades and have a higher risk of academic probation.



The rise of essay writing services has also raised concerns about academic integrity. With the ease of access to these services, students may be tempted to submit plagiarized work as their own. This not only goes against the principles of academic honesty but also undermines the value of a college degree. The study suggests that universities and colleges need to take a closer look at their policies and procedures to prevent academic misconduct.



In light of these findings, the National Education Association urges students to seek help from their professors or academic advisors instead of turning to essay writing services. These resources can provide students with the necessary support and guidance to improve their academic performance. Additionally, universities and colleges should also invest in providing students with time management and study skills workshops to help them better manage their workload.



The use of cheap essay writing websites may seem like a convenient solution for students, but it ultimately hinders their academic growth and success. As the debate around these services continues, it is crucial for students, educators, and institutions to work together to find more effective and ethical ways to support students in their academic journey.