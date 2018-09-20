New Study Shows That Women in Threesome Encounters Care About the Body Type of Their Third Partner

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --3Fun is a dating app which lets singles and couples arrange for threesome hookups with each other in their local area. In a recent survey given to 500 female participants, 3Fun discovered that women care more about the body type of the third wheel in their threesome sexual encounters. It seems as if women want their third partner to be in top-notch physical shape, even better than their regular partner's shape.



In the survey, the female participants had 3 choices for what they cared the most about in their third partner. The choices were appearance, body type, and penis size. Approximately 38% of women chose body type, which was the highest rated choice. Appearance came in second at 33% and penis size came in third at 29%. Body type refers to the physical shape of the body, such as athletic, thin, average, a little extra baggage, or obese.



"The first impression is very important in social activities," said Jennifer, the spokesperson of 3Fun. "Body type is the biggest signal of a person. It's not surprising that women are concerned about the body type instead of the penis size." This, of course, is assuming that the other partner is a man too. Some couples choose to have a third female instead of a third male. Either way, women are focused on the body type when they invite a third person into her and her partner's bedroom.



This news might be shocking to many single men on 3Fun who are looking to hook-up with other couples for a night of threesome sex. However, that 38% statistic is only based on the opinions of 500 women who use 3Fun. The app has already gained millions of new members over the past couple of years. These are members in states all throughout the country. Chances are that if an out-of-shape single man's expectations for his partners are not too extensive, then he will be able to find a suitable couple to hook-up with.



