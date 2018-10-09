New Survey Finds Americans Skeptical That More Gun Control Will Stop Future Mass Shootings

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --Today, PrizeRebel.com, a leading survey panel website, released the results of a new survey, which reveals that most Americans support tougher restrictions on gun ownership but do not believe further gun control legislation will prevent mass shootings.



The nationwide survey, conducted by survey panel website www.prizerebel.com, was conducted from August 1st to August 31st, 2018. The internet opinion survey was conducted with a total of 1,050 respondents ages 18-64 living across the US: 262 respondents each from the Northeast and Midwest region, and 263 respondents each from the West and South region.



Key findings show that:



- Most Americans (88%), regardless of age or region, supported more extensive background checks and tougher restrictions on gun ownership.



- 86% of respondents believe that civilians should be able to own guns.



- Contrastingly, 62% of Americans do not believe further gun control will reduce the occurrence of mass shootings.



"These findings reveal that a majority of Americans are supportive of gun control legislation but are fairly pessimistic about its actual effectiveness," said Tiffany Lee, Survey Researcher at PrizeRebel.com, "If stopping the occurrence of mass shootings is a national priority, then it's up to politicians to have an open dialogue with the public to instill optimism and brainstorm other possible solutions."



Complete survey information can be found at: https://www.prizerebel.com/blog/survey_americans_cant_decide_if_more_gun_control_will_stop_further_mass_shootings.html



For more information, please contact Tiffany Lee at Tiffany@prizerebel.com.