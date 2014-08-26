New Survey Names Top 10 Kansas Brands

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --RSA Marketing Services has released the findings of its first Kansas Brand Power consumer survey conducted this summer throughout Kansas to measure the unaided recall power of the state’s top brands.



The online survey asked 500 Kansans to name the brand they think is the most well­known brand of a company or organization based in the state of Kansas. The findings may not be factual but represent consumer sentiment as well as the ability of the brands themselves to accurately and powerfully project themselves.



Not surprisingly, the state’s top brand, ranked purely by number of submissions, is KU/Jayhawks.



“As professionals and as a firm that works with established and up­and­coming brands in Kansas, we are really interested in understanding the state of branding in the state of Kansas,” said Bruce Rowley, CEO of RSA Marketing. “We really wanted to develop a measure, so we did.”



The top ten most recognized Kansas­based brands for 2014, in order:



1. KU/Jayhawks

2. Free State Beer

3. Pizza Hut

4. Coleman

5. Boulevard Beer6. Sprint

7. Russel Stover

8. Garmin

9. Dillons

10. Koch Industries



Of course, today neither Pizza Hut nor Coleman are headquartered in the state, though they were founded here. Yet, they remain famous Kansas brands, and this points to one of the survey’s goals.



“This survey gives us a chance to see which brands stand out to the people of Kansas,” said Rowley. “Brands define us, define a group of people. What would Silicone Valley be without Google and Apple? It seems Pizza Hut and Coleman continue to define Kansas, even after

they’ve left.”



Rowley says it’s no surprise to see KU and the Jayhawks rank so highly, nor beer brands. Nor is it a surprise, he says, to see a nearly evenly divided split between brands that originated in Kansas City/Lawrence and Wichita, the state’s two most populous areas.



“Being from Wichita, it’s somewhat surprising that Wichita State did not make the list, considering the spectacular run of its basketball program over the past few years,” Rowley said. RSA plans to continue the annual Kansas Brand Power survey, building a trendline for changes in rankings and understanding the dynamics driving these changes. The survey will also serve as a historical record of the state’s best known brands over the years.



