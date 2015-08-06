New Survey Puts FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform on Top of Publishers' Preference List

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --A recent survey about the digital publishers' behavior and their preference in using digital publishing solutions of different companies reveals a lot of interesting facts. While the stats and revelations in the survey are quite resourceful for the service providers as well as for the software designers, a concise picture emerging here showcases FlipHTML5 as the most preferred digital publishing solution for publishers.



It should be evident to the readers that FlipHTML5 is a Hong Kong based company which enjoys unfathomable exposure to cut edge IT services. The company's flip page eBook is a super hot product for digital publishers globally.



The survey which is making news here was based upon various parameters. This study probed into factors that make users cling to a specific digital publishing solution and the components that are most provoking to them. Some of the prime preferences included in the survey are software's technical aspects, service quality, and of course the value added attributes offered by software originators.



Soon after the survey findings got disclosed, a statement from the FlipHTML5's customer service representative Jackie Peng was released. On being identified as a top preference for customers, he says, "It is heartening to see ourselves stand out of the crowd, all because of the striking features incorporated in the HTML5 digital publishing platform and our stupendous services. To be the favorites, we had put a lot of things together – sophistication, user-friendliness and affordability are some predominant aspects."



Jackie holds a vast exposure in digital publishing and knows this market inside out. With his constant interaction with publishers, he is well aware of top challenges of digital publishers. Evidently, his inputs have remarkably facilitated the design and development of FlipHTML5's futuristic digital publishing platform.



He goes on to explain, "Most significant traits in FlipHTML5's software have been the facility to free upgrade with no hidden fees involved. In addition, the ability to go on publishing limitlessly, publications' compatibility with mobile devices and adaptable features to deliver pragmatic results are the other winning ascribes."



People looking for noteworthy features of FlipHTML5 can find more information on blog post of digital publishing platform.