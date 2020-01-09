Jiangsu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2020 --In the months leading up to summer, women are always filled with many different emotions when shopping for swimsuits.



Shopping for swimsuits can be a stressful, vulnerable, and frustrating experience. Most of the time, consumers spent a whole afternoon on finding a trendy swimwear, and it turns out that they have to adjust a few hundred times to look flattering. Lusting after an exceptionally stylish one, but upon turning the tag around to check the price, they decide, perhaps not.



New swimsuit brand Purpleshe sets itself apart from other swimwear companies with its double-lined suits that are stylish, comfortable, durable, and most importantly affordable. The newly launched brand looks to change the swimwear fashion industry with transparent pricing and aims to provide sophisticated women the best of swimwear fashion, specializing in premium quality swimsuits, bikinis, and beachwear.



1. Swimwear that Designed to Last

This online company founded by swimwear and direct-to-consumer veterans, makes one-pieces and bikinis that look and feel good, using high-quality and environmental-friendly materials that don't translate into exorbitant prices. Unlike big brands that overcharge or fast-fashion brands that are poorly-made, all their swim-wears are fully-lined and designed to last for years. The inner lining fabrics are the same as the outer fabric, making the suits extraordinarily durable and luxurious. Their suits will never become transparent or semi-transparent when wet.



2. Swimwear Made for all Occasions

All the one-pieces and bikini sets cost less than $70, most of them cost $50 to $ 60 and run the gamut from floral-prints, color-blocked statement pieces to classic solid basic sets. Consumers have a vast variety to choose from, yet all the styles and pattern options still feel thoughtful and detailed-oriented. It is insane to buy swimsuits at this price, comparing to its high quality.



With different fabric blends, some of their Swimsuits are functional and made for different occasions. Whether taking a dip, gearing up for beach sports, planning a pool party, or slamming in a sandy game of volleyball, one can always count on their suits for that. The suits can keep up with all physical activities and the sweat, oils, chlorine, and debris that come with it.



3. Accurate Size Guides and Made for All Body Shapes

By leveraging proprietary data and using real women's measurements in its design process, Purpleshe is able to consider the unique needs of diverse body sizes and shapes and deliver on its mission to create swimsuits for all.



In addition to the usual size charts, Purpleshe makes it easy to find the desired fit by giving recommendations based on measurements and categorizing pieces by shapes and backside coverage.



With their comfortable, durable fit and beautiful, sleek designs, Purpleshe suits succeed in meeting different requirements of all women.



4. Fast Delivery and Good Return Policy

Despite from excellent products and reasonable prices, they deliver outstanding service by offering a super generous up to 60-day return policy and 2 to 4 business-day express shipping. The brand also provides excellent customer services by having lower response time and efficient solutions to customers worldwide.



5. A Brand with Consciousness

The company aims to pioneer greener ways to make swimsuits, and the founder admits it can be a slow process. Their goal is to make all their pieces with recycled materials by 2020 and in the meantime, make them affordable = do both the wallet and the environment a favor. Looking for a sporty bikini or sexy plunge one-piece, Purpleshe's swimsuits won't disappoint — and they won't break the bank, either.



