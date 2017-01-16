Canton of Bern, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2017 --New micro-brand watch company Tate Wade Sarl announced today that they will launch their first edition timepiece on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter in February 2017.



The team at Tate Wade have strived to create the classic wristwatch complimented by contemporary touches. Central to its concept is the use of automatic Swiss made mechanical movement. This informed much of the design of their first edition, the BOKEH.



Designed in Switzerland, this timepiece is named after the visual effect in the field of photography which evokes a mystic feeling. The team designed a completely bespoke and unique case and crown to house the mechanical heart and a beautiful immersive multi-layer dial. The celebrated automatic movement can be enjoyed in all its glory through the exhibition case back, which also features an engraved quote; "Carpe Momentum" which means seize the moment.



As watches get smarter and lives more complicated, there is a movement embracing the slow-living counter culture, going back to the simple things, celebrating tradition. So as the technology brands fight it out over the smartest watch, Tate Wade is proudly going against the grain to create the most traditional of all watches – an automatic mechanical timepiece.



The Bokeh is priced at $420 US dollars for Kickstarter backers and will be officially launched on the Kickstarter campaign in February 2017.



Customers can stay up to date with the Kickstarter campaign at www.tatewade.com and www.facebook.com/tatewadewatch/.



