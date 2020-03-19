New Tape Set to Transform the Lives of Dupuytren's Disease Sufferers

Westlake, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --Zeta Technology Group, Inc. has today confirmed the launch of an innovative new product, Dupuytren's Tape, which will provide relief for many individuals in the US suffering from Dupuytren's disease, otherwise known as Dupuytren's contracture or Vikings disease.



For those suffering with the condition, which is estimated to impact up to three million Americans, everyday activities can prove problematic owing to the inability to straighten fingers completely. Dupuytren's Tape provides users with a comfortable and consistent stretch to the finger joint and helps gently restore the fingers' range of motion.



Unlike other products, Dupuytren's Tape is designed to last through the wettest, toughest conditions such as showering or swimming, while its extra-strong synthetic microfibers provide more support for injured muscles and joints, enhancing the range of motion and assisting with proprioception (how muscles, joints and movement of fluids work together as a system).



Less cumbersome than a brace, it can be worn all day and night and often allows full use of the hand, helping users to open and close their hand as normal and grip items comfortably.



Speaking about the product, Maria Sanchez, PR Manager, said:



"After significant testing, it's clear that Dupuytren's Tape is an excellent, cost-effective option for many people suffering the debilitating effects of Dupuytren's Contracture. The tape can be applied easily in a matter of seconds and is a must for anyone interested in delaying surgery or for those in need of gentle stretching during post-surgery therapy and rehabilitation. Dupuytren's Tape is also a great alternative to finger braces, which many sufferers find both expensive and restrictive, and kinesio tape which is far less effective for this application."



Available from March 21, 2020 a 30-day supply of Dupuytren's Tape retails at just $20 and can be purchased online at www.dupuytrencure.com.



More details on how to apply Dupuytren's Tape can be found via the following online tutorials:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z06kH5o6ELo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uizRgxZQXCM



Website/URL: www.dupuytrenscure.com