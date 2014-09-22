New Templates of HTML5 Flipbook & Catalogs Released by FlipHTML5.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --FlipHTML5, a digital publishing software company that provides users with software to produce digital flipbooks, is pleased to announce the addition of several new catalog & shopping book templates. Additionally, the company has enhanced its Animation Editor to provide user-friendly animation additions to digital flipbooks. FlipHTML5 assists even the most novice users such as the owner of a handbag store to create a digital catalog to showcase to their consumers.



New templates include an Apple Catalog, Hermes Shopping Book and Starbucks Catalog. These new examples are meant to inspire and guide the user to understand the capabilities of FlipHTML5.



The enhanced Animation Editor allows easy integration of animation to a flipbook. Users can embed animated effects into a digital catalog to create an interactive shopping experience.



“Our software has helped several Fortune 500 Companies produce consumer flip books to showcase their products to millions of people” quoted Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. “By using FlipHTML5, even the novice user can create a flipbook of their products for display to the consumer”. “FlipHTML5 is the ideal choice for company’s small to large”.



Digital flipbooks created by FlipHTML5 can be viewed on PC, MAC, PAD & Mobile. Unlimited flipbooks can be created with the ability to embed links, video & audio. With over 40 customized features, FlipHTML5 assists in creating beautiful and professional digital flipbooks.



In addition, French users can create French flipbook without language barrier. Click “WordPress flipbook plug-in gratuit” for more information.