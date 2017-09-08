New Thermobalancing Therapy Reduces the Size of Enlarged Prostate Naturally Providing Relief of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2017 --Thermobalancing therapy has been developed to treat enlarged prostate naturally, as a mono-treatment. The therapy and Dr Allen's Device has received a patent in the US recently, as a unique treatment that improves blood circulation in the prostate gland. This therapy reduces the mild urinary symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) such as waking up often at night to go pee; dribbling urination from time to time; frequent urinations and urgency to go. It is important to know, since other treatment options for BPH irreversibly lead to surgical procedures on the prostate gland.



BPH is responsible for the development of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). Enlarged prostate compresses the urethra, which makes it difficult to empty the bladder, which begins to contract more often, even when it contains a small amount of urine, causing frequent urination. The bladder wall becomes thicker and gradually it weakens and loses the ability to empty itself. Commonly used BPH drugs relax the smooth muscles of the bladder that slowly leads to further weakness of these muscles and medication becomes ineffective. Thus, men have no choice but to undergo surgery.



Contrary to conventional treatment options thermobalancing therapy is able to reduce the size of enlarged prostate and consequently improves urination. The results of a clinical trial in men with BPH, before and after use of Dr Allen's Device for 6 months, have shown that the prostate volume decreases significantly, in average from 45.1 to 31.3 mL, while in the control group prostate volume increases from 45.6 to 51.5 mL. You can read about the details of this investigation in the peer reviewed medical journals, for instance in The Cogent Medicine: "Thermobalancing conservative treatment for moderate-to-low-degree lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) secondary to prostate enlargement."



"Dr Allen's Device is completely natural. There is no battery in it, as thermoelement accumulates the body heat and becomes the source of energy. Moreover, it easy to use this device," comments Dr. Simon Allen. "Fine Treatment in the UK delivers the therapeutic device to customers around the world. Thousands of elderly men with LUTS due to BPH have received and are benefiting from this non-invasive prostate treatment."



