Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2014 --On the heels of its successful launch of Willow and Sage, Stampington & Company unveils its third new title this year: Bella Grace. Dedicated to discovering magic in the ordinary, the 160-page publication features a folding, book-jacket style cover, thick paper, and zero outside advertising that make it look and feel more book than magazine — and it has quality content to match. With 37 literary features and workbook spaces, this publication poses a different perspective on creativity for Stampington and offers something for everyone.



From the first page to the last, readers are immersed in captivating stories and striking, Somerset-style photographs that celebrate life’s beautiful adventure. The topic of each narrative differs greatly — from finding poetry in the everyday to defining self identity to the simple charm of a clothesline — but the common bond between them is clear: live authentically and with purpose; an ordinary life can be an extraordinary life.



“Bella Grace came about because of a shared love of simple and slow living between President Kellene Giloff and myself,” writes Director of Publishing Christen Olivarez. “We are both firm believers that life should be lived with a full heart and open eyes.”



About Bella Grace

Bella Grace is a field guide of sorts, replacing Stampington & Company’s usual projects and tutorials with a new kind of do-it-yourself: thought-provoking prompts, writing space, and interactive lists are sprinkled throughout the first issue, encouraging readers to respond directly on the page. Among the contributors are well-known authentic living bloggers, including Madelyn Mulvaney, Emma Tree, Susannah Conway, and Christine Mason Miller; their rousing narratives reassure readers that every cloud has a silver lining, and it’s OK to embrace imperfection. The publication also features equally inspiring quotes, innovative typography, and layouts that emphasize simplicity and minimalism.



“The feel and touch of this magazine is unbelievable. When your fingertips flex across the pages, the sensation is full and complete, an experience not easily forgotten. Bella Grace is exquisite.” – Mr. Magazine™ Samir Husni



The premiere issue is now available on newsstands or directly from Stampington & Company at Stampington.com/bella-grace or by calling 877-782-6737.