New Toilet Review Site for Consumers Is Here – ToiletAdvisors.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2016 --Whether you are a contractor that remodels bathrooms for a living or the do-it-yourselfer that is working on remodeling a bathroom on their own, finding the best toilet is part of the remodeling process and many consumers will go to reviews sites to get this information. ToiletAdvisors.com is an online review site that is focused on helping consumers find the best toilet for their remodeling project.



The toilet reviews are written for the consumer that wants to do more than just order the first toilet they come across. On the ToiletAdvisors website, information can be found on choosing the right height, the right flushing option, the right style and even how to measure the space properly before you order.



Three top rated toilet choices are featured that have gone through extensive research processes to be considered as one of the top three choices. They are compared to each other on 5 different points: Flushing effectiveness, durability, quality, design and finish, and warranty.



ToiletAdvisors.com is positioning itself to be a market leader in the toilet review space. In addition to the top three toilet reviews, other information is available to the consumer that helps them choose the right model of toilet for their specific preferences.



Tim Moore, the Director of Media Relations comments, "ToiletAdvisors is about helping the consumer find the toilet that fits their home and their preferences the best. Many consumers think that replacing a toilet is just about going and picking one randomly and then they are disappointed when they get it home. We help them avoid that frustration by giving them the necessary information…ALL the information they need to make an informed choice that they will be happy with even after they get it home."



ToiletAdvisors approach to providing the consumer this information makes them the site to go to when it comes to toilet reviews. They'll get all the facts they need without having to go from site to site, searching for the information they are looking for. ToiletAdvisors.com takes the hassle out of finding the right toilet for their home.



Consumers can see the reviews online by visiting the ToiletAdvisors website found at http://ToiletAdvisors.com/



About Toilet Advisors

ToiletAdvisors is dedicated to helping consumers finish their bathroom remodeling jobs by choosing the right toilet for their home. The site is focused on toilets, only, and provides thorough information on what makes a good and efficient toilet that will look great and save water and money too.