New Tool Helps Crowdfunders Find Backers and Super Backers on Kickstarter and Indiegogo

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2016 --Leading crowdfunding marketing and analytics platform Krowdster has launched the world's largest searchable database of backers and super backers on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.



This game changing crowdfunding marketing tool includes the following features:



Platform and category search: The database allows search and filtering of crowdfunding backers under campaign and platform categories.



Find super backers: Users may filter the number of campaigns backed to discover super backers of crowdfunding campaigns.



GEO targeting: Adding state and city to the search allows the zeroing in on backer results to improve targeting for more localized campaigns.



Export results: Contact information and details of backers discovered in the database may be exported to a .CSV file for future contact needs.



The new directory has game changing features that will deepen the user's experience, allowing for a more integrated and hands-on management of their campaign. Updated daily, the easy-to-use and powerful backer directory is the latest in the series of crowdfunding tools offered by Krowdster. It will complement the company's existing marketing, analytical, and support tools designed to bring success for users of crowdfunding platforms.



"Our one-of-a-kind crowdfunding marketing platform allows you to take control of your crowdfunding campaign's marketing and promotion. You don't have to be tech savvy either, Krowdster is as easy to use as 123," say the company.



The promotion, optimization, and analytics crowdfunding tools offered by Krowdster give the user more control over their campaign and a greater chance of success in their venture. The new directory will help users research and plan promoting of their campaigns as well as provide information about how the campaign will progress.



About Krowdster

Founded in 2014, Krowdster is an app that helps manage crowdfunding campaigns by allowing the user to take control of marketing and promotion. Features of the platform include: Twitter marketing, content and influencer marketing, a press release and media list service as well as analytics tools.