Lindfield, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Integral to so many businesses both in Australia and New Zealand, BOSS announces its latest training schedule for their virtual bookkeepers. Staying abreast of the latest training for Australian accountants, the accounting outsourcing provider will cover everything from livestock valuation to SMSF audit procedures in its courses. Making it so every business can have a virtual accountant that can do anything an in-house Australian accountant does, BOSS keeps its commitment to training comprehensive, consistent, and ongoing.



Some of the subjects in the monthly tax training classes will include:



- Amendments to ITAA

- Livestock Valuation, Profits & SBE Concessions

- Sale of Rental Property & Main Residence Exemption

- Trusts & Tax Planning

- Personal Service Income & Personal Service Entity

- SMSF Audit Procedures

- TRIS & Accumulation Accounts

- Effective Tax Planning for Individuals and SBE

- Contributions, Caps, Components and Taxability

- The Benefits of Payment of Dividend or Wages

- CGT Events, Capital Gains Tax & Special Provisions

- Business Structure Formation

- UPE Explanations

- Multiple Pension Accounts

- Foreign Income & Tax Offset

- ATO Documents, Sales & GST Reconciliation

- Non-Commercial Businesses

- Rental Property Income & Expenses

- Trust Distributions & Allocation of Profit to SMSF Members



All BOSS outsourced accountants go through a one-month induction program as well as six-months on-the-job-training. This is in addition to the continuous monthly tax training sessions outlined above. BOSS virtual bookkeepers also update themselves on tax issues via the CCH tax library. With access to the ATO portal, and colleagues to support their every effort, BOSS virtual accountants are primed for success.



"All BOSS accountants have free access to our Managing Director, Naveen Gowda. Naveen brings more than a decade of rich management expertise to BOSS due to his track record of success in client management, key account management, and service delivery for companies that operate in multiple countries. We're very happy to have him on board and so is our outsourced accounting staff members." Lee Court, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager for BOSS said of the ongoing training.



In addition to Gowda, BOSS has four key staff members who have passed their Australian Corporations Law and Taxation exams. These outsourcing accounting managers monitor the performance of supplement accounting staff during the first six months with a new client. They perform ongoing reviews as part of the integration process with the client and their in-house staff if need be. This review process can be ongoing after the first six months for a small additional fee. No less, after the free six-month review period, all clients have access to the BOSS cloud-based Work Flow Max system. This system tracks job status, budgets, and the actual time spent on any given job. Further defining the work schedule, outsourced accountants have regular client service meetings and daily chats with staff via Skype.



To hire a virtual accountant visit http://www.boz.com.au and http://bossoutsourcing.nz/



About Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd (BOSS)

BOSS is an Australia-based accounting outsourcing provider that supplies part-time and full-time virtual accountants and bookkeepers to supplement accounting staff. Streamlining operations for accounting firms and business owners, every BOSS virtual accountant is fully-trained in Australian and New Zealand accounting standards, Self-Managed Super Funds, tax procedures, and law. All accounting outsource specialists work in BOSS' overseas offices and never at offsite locations.



Contact:

Lee Court

Client Relationship and Marketing Manager

enquiries@boz.com.au

1800 88 92 32



Website:

http://www.boz.com.au

http://bossoutsourcing.nz/



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/BOSSBackOfficeSharedServices/

https://twitter.com/boss_pty_ltd

https://plus.google.com/+BOSSBackOfficeSharedServices

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbix6yX4RjX-YTtn8OHimYQ

https://www.linkedin.com/company/back-office-shared-services-pty-ltd-boss-australia