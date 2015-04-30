New Travel Agency, Colombian Dude Travel, Offers Unique Adventures and Unforgettable Experiences for Travelers

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2015 --From the breathtaking beaches of Colombia, to the enchanting Catatumbo lightning of Venezuela, to hiking in the Amazon, Colombian Dude Travel provides tours that are sure to satisfy every type of traveler. These adventures offer a varied level of unique experiences for everyone from thrill seeking adventurers to laid back sightseers. In addition to the incredible views, each tour offers a unique opportunity to experience local culture, food, and history.



The professional staff at Colombian Dude Travel has traveled to more than 50 countries around the world and has the experience and knowledge to plan and organize trips to meet the needs and expectations of globe hopping travelers.



"Today people are looking for more than just a normal vacation. Travelers are seeking an authentic experience and a chance to explore new cultures and to see things they normally don't get the chance to see or experience," said Peter Veerman, director and guide at Colombian Dude Travel. "We take our clients on one of a kind adventures and serve them with great passion and enthusiasm."



Colombian Dude Travel offers a wide range of breathtaking vacation options including:



-The Catatumbo lightning and los Llanos tours in Venezuela

-Whale watching and dives with hammerhead sharks in Colombia

-Picturesque tours of the Caño Cristales river in Colombia

-Bird watching, hiking, and kayaking in the Amazon

-Breathtaking tours of the Pacific and Caribbean coasts of Colombia

-Visit coffee farms, national parks, and the thermal springs of Colombia

-Colombian and Caribbean motorbike tours

-And much more



Colombian Dude Travel also specializes in creating custom tours for travelers looking for a truly unique experience. The staff of expert travelers at Colombian Dude Travel ensures each custom tour plan includes everything travelers are looking for.



"From extreme sports, to adventurous experiences, visits to historical places, or just relaxing, our staff of highly trained professionals will provide the vacation our clients are looking for," said Veerman. "We are here to plan an unforgettable experience and the perfect trip."



Colombian Dude Travel is a family run travel agency with decades of traveling experience in Colombia and throughout the world. Based in Bucaramanga, Colombia, the agency offers a wide range of tours to suit the needs of all travelers. The travel agency has recently expanded operations to further serve clients from all parts of the world.



For more information about Colombian Dude Travel, contact Peter Veerman at +57 301 238 2905 or info@colombiandude.travel



For vacation information, visit http://www.colombiandude.travel



About Colombian Dude Travel

Colombian Dude Travel is a Colombia based family run travel agency with decades of traveling experience in Colombia and throughout the world. The professional staff at Colombian Dude Travel has traveled to more than 50 countries around the world and has the experience and knowledge to plan and organize trips to meet the needs and expectations of travelers. Colombian Dude Travel offers a wide range of tours to suit the needs of all travelers from all parts of the world.



CONTACT

Peter Veerman

+57 301 238 2905

info@colombiandude.travel