New Travel Mug Brews Coffee on the Go with 100% Biodegradable Filters

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2014 --The new Hey Joe coffee mug is a battery powered thermos that brews coffee on the go. Featuring multiple temperature settings, a customer can also use this mug to regulate the warmth of their coffee or heat it up in a matter of minutes.



Described as “the perfect travel sized mug”, the product has received interest from commuters, students, and hikers looking for a simple way to brew their coffee on the go. As a result, the team decided to launch a Kickstarter campaign to help finance the minimum order quantity for the first product batch. The campaign has already raised $11,000 in the first four days.



Hey Joe has also made a commitment to be environmentally conscious with their latest product. When taken together, the number of K-Cups sold in 2013 would be enough to wrap around the Earth 10.5 times. The level of pollution associated with disposable coffee packaging is unprecedented. To remedy this issue, the Hey Joe team invented a new type of biodegradable packaging that includes seeds as one of the ingredients. After a customer is done with their coffee, they can actually plant the filter in a compost pile or pot and flowers will grow.



Hey Joe has already created the prototype for their new patent-pending portable coffee thermos, along with securing premium arabica beans for their innovative biodegradable filter. They have now turned to the Kickstarter community for support and have attracted 166 backers in the first 4 days. Their crowdfunding campaign will run from Jun 3rd to July 3rd.



About Hey Joe Coffee

Hey Joe Coffee is a firm based in Atlanta, GA that manufactures coffee products. Their coffee itself is made of premium arabica blends. It comes in bio degradable packaging with seeds embedded inside of the packaging so that a customer can plant the package and plants will grow.