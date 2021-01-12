New Travel Safety Packs from B. Ready Transform the Air, Cruise, and Car Travel Experience

Key Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2021 --B. Ready, a 2020 e-commerce startup founded in Key Largo Florida, has announced their Made in the USA line of travel products neatly tucked into convenient travel packs designed to help safeguard travelers looking for protection as they navigate a new normal travel experience. The pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus affecting local, regional, and international travel and tourism has amplified the need to address ways for the millions of people who travel each year to take personal responsibility for virus protection, prevention, and travel safety. B. Ready offers a custom line of travel kits designed to meet this growing need.



B. Ready Packs are travel safety kits featuring products curated for the unique wellness and prevention needs of travelers as they fly, cruise, and drive for pleasure, for business, and for day-to-day activities. Custom travel packs focus on cruise safety, air safety, road trip safety. B. Ready's child safety packs address the unique needs of small children going to school, participating in extracurricular activities, and traveling with their parents.



Made in the USA, the travel packs have names that easily identify the niche they are customized for. Travel kits names include Airline Travel Safety Pack, Cruise Travel Safety Pack, Premium Wellness Pack, and Child Safety Pack.



The newly launched (December 2020) e-commerce site, breadypacks.com states that "curated travel safety and wellness products are packaged into convenient reusable travel packs designed to support your health and wellness for travel and day trips, for carpool and day trip or for staying healthy at home."



B. Ready founder Isis Wright says her guiding vision has been in response to the specific needs of travelers. Her focus is on quality safety products for both travel and home that feature hand-chosen products that are socially conscious, made from thoughtfully sourced ingredients like organic cotton and most importantly are authentically "Made in the USA" by small and micro-businesses.



Wright further explains that she, along with her husband and co-founder Tony, looked to their own lifestyle when hatching the business plan. At home, she says she strives to create the personalized cleaning and care products they use. Her use of essential oils and natural ingredients is inspired by her desire to keep the focus on family wellness and prevention and away from harsh chemicals or artificial perfumes. Travel with their children and extended family has been an integral part of how the family connects to the world beyond the island they call home. Now, travel safety is the first priority for their adventurous pursuits.



When the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic immediately affected travel, Wright says, they understood the way people move and travel will be changed forever. Responding to that change quickly became the touchstone of the business model. "We love to sojourn to places both across the south Florida region we call home," and she says to places across the country and worlds away including to Europe and to "Tony's birthplace in Italy."



B. Ready is a US e-commerce company based in the Florida Keys. Their mission is to provide curated, custom safety travel essentials conveniently packaged into affordable kits to meet the prevention, protection, and wellness needs of travelers. The company's website can be found at BReadyPacks.com.



