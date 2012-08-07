New Trend Analysis Reports On: (PINK:BBDA), (OTC:FNMA), (PINK:DIMI), (PINK:TADF)

Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2012 --Bebida Beverage Company (PINK:BBDA) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. At last check, BBDA was down 7.79% to $0.0071 on volume of 148.57 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 83.96 million. BBDA opened at $0.01 today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.0071. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.01. Despite the sharp decline in trading today, BBDA has gained more than 94% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



BBDA has gained more than 157.14% in the last one month. In the last three months, the stock has gained 1700%, making it one of the biggest gainers on the OTC market in the period. BBDA, which is engaged in the development and distribution of energy and functional drinks, currently has a market capitalization of $3.73 million. The stock has a negative beta of 6.69.



Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, FNMA was trading 18.67% higher at $0.286 on volume of 7.65 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 1.33 million. FNMA opened at $0.24 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.29. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.24. FNMA has gained more than 24% in the last three trading sessions, making it one of the best performers on the OTC market. In the last one month, the stock has gained 14.4%. The stock has gained only 6.72% in the last three months.



FNMA is currently trading below its 52-week high of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.19. FNMA, which provides liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, currently has a market capitalization of $331.21 million. The stock has a high beta of 2.80.



DiMi Telematics International Inc. (PINK:DIMI) is rallying in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from Monday. At last check, DIMI was trading 24.17% higher at $0.149 on volume of 4.47 million, which is below the daily average volume of 6.29 million. DIMI opened at $0.14 in trading today, and rose to an intra-day high of $0.17. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.12. DIMI has now gained nearly 160% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



Although DIMI has posted huge gains in the last few trading sessions, the stock is still down more than 91% in the last one month. DIMI is currently trading well below its all-time high of $1.96. The stock has an all-time low of $0.01. DIMI, which is a provider of M2M communications solutions, currently has a market capitalization of $48.83 million. The stock has a beta of 1.16.



Tactical Air Defense Services Inc. (PINK:TADF) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, TADF was trading 17.65% higher at $0.0020 on volume of 116.31 million, which is significantly above the daily average volume of 18.89 million. TADF has now gained more than 42% in the last three trading sessions, which makes it one of the best performers on the OTC market.



In the last one month, the stock has gained more than 81%. The stock is up 300% in the last three months.TADF, which offers air combat training, air to air refueling, aerial fire-fighting and specialty aerial services to U.S. and its allied countries, currently has a market capitalization of $6.88 million. The stock has a negative beta of 12.51.



