New Trip! 7-Day Costa Rica Boutique Lodges

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --Adventures Within Reach has added an amazing new trip to Costa Rica. This luxury boutique lodge adventure is particularly unique in that it starts and ends at the Liberia International Airport (LIR), situated in the northwestern corner of the country, saving time and money.



Dan Crandall, Costa Rica travel expert with Adventures Within Reach explains, "All trips are private, customizable, and can start on any day of the year. We can help with quotes for whatever option you would like."



While the dry season in Guanacaste province is typically from November through early May, travel in the rainy season is still a very pleasant experience since rains are typically limited to an afternoon thunderstorm, and then lighter rain at night while you sleep. Mornings are often sunny with fresh air following the gentler night rains.



The trip can be customized in several ways. One way is to add nights at one or both properties. Another option is to add a third destination such as the Osa Peninsula, Arenal Volcano or Montverde cloud forest. A third way is to consider alternative boutique properties. Among the finest luxury boutique properties in Costa Rica include Secrets Papagayo in Guanacaste, Hotel Capitan Suizo in Tamarindo, Arenas del Mar in Manuel Antonio, Almendros y Corales in Manzanillo, Le Cameleon in Puerto Viejo, and Bosque del Cabo Nature Lodge on the Osa Peninsula.