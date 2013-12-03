New Turnberry Towers Listing in the Las Vegas Condo Market

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2013 --Rob Flitton, The Closer, a top REALTOR in the Las Vegas condo market, announces a new and exciting listing at Turnberry Towers Las Vegas. About a block east of the famed Las Vegas Strip and Las Vegas Monorail station, Turnberry Towers consists of an East Tower and West Tower, both with 45 stories and about 450’ tall.



“Buyers are always asking about Turnberry Towers,” said Rob Flitton “so I started to realize how much fun it would be to market this incredible complex to local and foreign buyers and investors. This home is stunning and should almost sell itself.”



Unit 2703 in the West tower is the listed property at $289,000 - with modern styling and one bedroom, it is 814 square feet of exquisite design. It is guard-gated with full-time security on the premises along with concierge service - its pool/spa and recreational facilities are some of the best in the Las Vegas condo market.



Said Flitton, “when you walk into this residence, you are struck by its unique mix of elegance and comfort. It is perfectly suited for an urban Las Vegas lifestyle. Buyers of condos in Turnberry Towers come from all over the world, and I expect they will flock to this listing before it gets snapped up.”



For Las Vegas real estate buyers or agents interested in seeing this unique residence, details and a virtual tour are available at this link > TURNBERRY TOWER LAS VEGAS CONDO MARKET #2703.



About Rob Flitton

Rob Flitton is a highly successful real estate specialist with over 30 years of experience as a REALTOR, real estate developer, and custom home builder responsible for more than $250 million in transactions.