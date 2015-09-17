New Update of Vibosoft DR. Mobile for Android – All Set to Safely & Easily Recover Files from Android Phones

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2015 --Vibosoft Studio has announced that the newest version of Vibosoft DR. Mobile for Android is now available for all Android mobile users. After thousand-time trials and refinement, this new version is ultimately released to Android mobile users to provide the best experience in restoring lost files to Android phones.



On the basis of maintaining the original shining points and eliminating the weak points, this newest version of Vibosoft DR. Mobile for Android is redesigned and refined by the technical team after concluding the previous lessons and developing new functions. The newest version allows all Android users to quickly and safely restore all lost files from Android phones without any loss.



"We are living in a modern and technological world which undergoes profound changes every minute. The Android version keeps updating." says Michael, Product Manager of Vibosoft Studio, "and the latest version of Vibosoft DR. Mobile for Android is released to respond the unceasingly changing needs of Android mobile users. This newest version of Vibosoft DR. Mobile for Android is able to get back all lost files including the detailed information from Android phones within a few simple clicks, in case that Android files are lost all of a sudden due to various reasons. The newest version can provide an easy-to-understand user interface, so that Android users can quickly recover the lost files to their Android phones and reduce time spent on data recovery."



Practical Features of Vibosoft DR. Mobile for Android:



Thoroughly scan SD card, SIM card and the internal memory of Android phones.

Safely recover lost Android files with simple operations.

Powerful ability to restore different files such as contacts, music, photos.

Fully compatible with all Android phones, like Samsung, HTC, Motorola, etc.

100% safe and secure without losing any files or bringing any virus infection.



The newest version of Vibosoft DR. Mobile for Android aims at quickly and safely recovering lost files to Android phones under any circumstances. Indeed, the latest version of Vibosoft Dr. Mobile for Android is the simplest and safest solution to retrieving lost files to Android phones.



Learn More:

At present, both Windows and Mac versions of Vibosoft DR. Mobile for Android are available to Android users for free trial. Windows version is purchased at $39.95. Mac version is only $49.95.



Vibosoft DR. Mobile for Android (Windows):

http://www.vibosoft.com/dr-mobile-for-android.html



Vibosoft Dr. Mobile for Android (Mac):

http://www.vibosoft.com/dr-mobile-for-android-mac.html



About Vibosoft Studio

Vibosoft is a professional personal software provider, which was established in 2009 and has been dedicated to developing the most effective and user-friendly Android backup/recovery tools, iOS transfer/backup/recovery tools, PDF/ePub and more PC utilities. Our products are available worldwide in English, Japanese, German, French and Italian, etc. and we have served more than 500000 clients. In order to offer convenience to more users, our softwares always have both Microsoft Windows and Mac version. For serving more people with their problems of computer, some technical staves are devoting themselves to developing more effective product. In the future, we will continue to persist with providing with you more useful software and higher quality service to satisfy your requirements.