New Update to AnyFlip Magazine Maker Enhances Reading Experience on Tablets

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --The update is the first for 2016 by AnyFlip as the platform expands its customer base and continuously improves the software's features. Tablet owners are promised a more streamlined and realistic viewing experience when viewing digital publications with page-flipping animation on screen.



With tablets being among the most popular mobile devices, the new features of AnyFlip's magazine maker are geared towards creating content that looks better on the screens of such devices. According to AnyFlip, tablet owners will have a more cheerful experience when perusing digital magazines created by the software. Magazines created by the software can also be viewed on desktop computers, laptops and smartphones, and the software is also suitable for designing catalogs, brochures and eBooks.



Trusted by over 200,000 publishers globally, the software has also been upgraded with new features to make it easier for digital publishers to create publications. Users of the software are now able to include more rich media content in addition to sound, video and animation, and can create digital magazines in fewer steps. Its advanced features also allows users with limited computer skills to quickly convert static PDF documents into Flash or HTML flipbooks, or create them from scratch.



The new update to enhance tablet users' reading experience, is the first in a string of planned upgrades for the software in 2016. AnyFlip also plans to add new features to its digital publishing platform, as the year progresses, to further their thrust for the software to be the number one digital magazine maker on the market.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is a new leader in the provision of digital publishing Flash and HTML5 technology, operating in 130 countries.



For more information, go to http://anyflip.com.