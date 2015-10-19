New & Updated Online Flyer Maker by FlipHTML5 for Digital Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2015 --FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, has now introduced their newest venture with the latest version of the online flyer maker with various additional features to provide better marketing solutions for the worldwide users. With the new and enhanced, updated version the makers are looking to get positive feedback from the mobile users as according to the designers of the software, the new version is made in order to enhance the marketing in an effective manner so that more and more customers can easily create innovative online flyer for their business or personal use and hence get a better marketing experience.



The various features of online flyer maker have now boosted the marketing significantly with interesting tools such as the use of various colorful templates, easy to print features where the users can easily customize the printing option such as changing the page number or size etc. along with such attractive tools to enhance the marketing with the help of new online flyer maker the users can now insert the rich video, media tools, animation which will help them to market their business in an innovative way.



"With the aid of our new online flyer maker the marketing gets more effective and innovative which will help the users to gain more business worldwide. Also, we would like to welcome any suggestion or feedback about the new features of online flyer maker. We are hoping for a great user response" said Anna Lee, the designer of FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 helps the users to create innovative magazine with the help of rich multimedia which may help them in smooth marketing experience.



To know more about this software the users can visit http://fliphtml5.com