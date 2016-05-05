New Venture Software and Progress Announce Expansion of Existing Partnership

Sofia, Bulgaria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --New Venture Software, a long-time Progress partner and a premium software consulting provider today announced the extension of its current UI Development Tools partnership with Progress to include Telerik® Sitefinity™ CMS and Sitefinity Digital Experience Cloud (DEC).



"We are excited to welcome New Venture Software to the Sitefinity partner network. They have proven their software consulting expertise many times over the years and share the same dedication to quality as we do at Progress," said Ivan Guberkov, Manager Sitefinity Sales EMEA - Progress. "We look forward to expanding our collaboration with New Venture Software's top team to provide exemplary Sitefinity implementations."



"New Venture Software has been strategically growing for years now, including through our partnership with Progress" said Hristo Georgiev, Founder and CEO of New Venture Software. "It was only logical for us to expand our collaboration to also deliver solutions with the innovative and disruptive digital experience platform that is Sitefinity CMS and Digital Experience Cloud."



The addition of Sitefinity CMS and DEC to New Venture Software's portfolio of services aims to allow the company to bolster its specialization in solving complex business problems using digital technologies. For more information on New Venture Software's services, please visit http://www.newventuresoftware.com/services.



About New Venture Software

New Venture Software offers software consulting, custom software and user experience development services.



For additional information about New Venture Software, please visit http://www.newventuresoftware.com or follow @NVSoftware on Twitter.



About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS) is a global software company that simplifies the development, deployment and management of business applications on-premise or in the cloud, on any platform or device, to any data source, with enhanced performance, minimal IT complexity and low total cost of ownership. Progress can be reached at https://www.progress.com/ or 781-280-4000.



