Add-in Express Ltd. announces the release of the new version of the AbleBits Ultimate Suite for Microsoft Excel, a complete set of 20+ professional tools which automate repetitive, time-consuming and error-prone tasks in Excel.



The Ultimate Suite includes sophisticated tools for professional data management as well as simple one-click utilities. At that, all the add-ins have a unified, clear and easy-to-understand user interface that does not require any learning curve, making it an ideal product both for advanced users and beginners.



The new version ensures really quick results with less time and energy invested, because every part of the Suite has been considerably sped up yet keeping the high quality and compatibility with latest Microsoft updates including Excel 2013, Service Pack 1.



Each add-in included in the Ultimate Suite solves one of the most common operations Excel users have to perform daily such as merging worksheets, removing full and partial duplicates, consolidating multiple workbooks, generating random numbers, splitting and cleaning data, finding broken links and much more.



The Ultimate Suite was designed and developed by the company that has been in the Microsoft Office integration industry for over 15 years. All the add-ins were comprehensively tested on various operating systems, terminal servers and corporate environments. Currently these tools are installed on thousands of computers worldwide and work impeccably on all Microsoft Excel versions from 2003 through 2013 (32-bit and 64-bit).



Currently, AbleBits.com offers the Ultimate Suite as a perpetual license with no annual subscription fees. A fully-functional trial version is available for download at http://www.ablebits.com/



About Add-in Express Ltd.

Add-in Express Ltd. is a privately held software development company located in Belarus, Eastern Europe. The company was established in 1998, and for the last 10 year the company´s primary focus has been on extending Microsoft Office applications with custom functionality.



