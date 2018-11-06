New Version of Free Link Analysis Tool OpenLinkProfiler.org Is Now Available

Staudt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --SEOprofiler.com has released a new version of OpenLinkProfiler.org (OLP). OLP is a free link analysis tool that enables business owners to get a detailed overview of the link profile of any website. The new version finds many more links than the previous version, and it offers many powerful additional features.



*Analyze the links of any website*



OpenLinkProfiler.org is a link analysis and site explorer tool that offers free access the link data of any website:



- analyze the links of any website for free

- download 1000 links per website (free account necessary)

- sort and filter the results to find particular links

- get email notifications when new links are discovered



* What's new in the new version? *



The new version offers a much improved link indexing system that offers access to more than 96 billion links. The link database is updated regularly and it supports all top-level domains (TLDs) except for .cn, .hk, .jp, and .kr.



The new version recognizes more than 110 different link tags, it offers much improved industry detection with top categories, sub categories, and filters.



Users can sort the links by link influence score, industry, category, age, nofollow and dofollow, page title, anchor text, top level domain, words in domain, etc.:



* Confirmed by Google: links are extremely important *



Google's Search Quality Senior Strategist Andrey Lipattsev confirmed that the links that point to a website and the content of the website are the most important signals in Google's ranking algorithm.



The content of a web pages shows Google that the pages are relevant to a particular topic. The links that point to a website show Google that the website is better than other websites.



* Free for all *



To analyze the links of any website, users can go to www.OpenLinkProfiler.org and enter the address of the website in the search form. The results are displayed immediately.



About OpenLinkProfiler.org

OpenLinkProfiler.org is a product of Axandra GmbH. Founded in 1997, Axandra GmbH is a market leader in website promotion and search engine optimization tools. Axandra focuses on white-hat search engine optimization methods that are approved by search engines. Axandra tools only use spam- free SEO techniques that are beneficial to businesses, search engines and searchers.