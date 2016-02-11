New Video Course Helps Couples Build Intimacy Through Massage in Seven Days for Seven Dollars

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --As a National Board Certified Licensed Massage Therapist, Yasuko Kawamura spent thousands of dollars and took more than 1,000 hours of coursework to learn how to give the best possible massage. But, she said, there are simple techniques that anyone can learn quickly and easily to give a better massage to their partner.



She's offering a seven-day online video course, Easy Couples Massage, for $7 to show exactly how simple it can be.



"I selected easy and effective massage techniques that are easy to give and feel great to receive," Kawamura said. "You don't need to have any experience. All you need is your body, which turns into a fabulous massage tool!"



The lessons are broken down into sections focused on an introduction and head massage, the neck, the shoulders, arms and hands, the back, the legs and the feet. The goal is to help partners connect more deeply by offering them a causal massage that can be performed over the clothes and doesn't hurt the fingers to give.



"You will be able to relax your partner's body and mind as you relieve the tension in various parts of the body with your loving touch," she said. "All the massage techniques are not dependent on your thumbs. Making your massage-loving partner happier becomes easier when you know you won't be hurting your thumbs."



A massage promotes blood circulation and the immune system, reduces anxiety, has numerous physical and emotional benefits and helps the body produce the hormone Oxytocin, which helps people bond.



"Your caring touch will contribute to the health of your partner's mind, body, and spirit," Kawamura said.



More information about the Easy Couples Massage course is available at http://EasyCouplesMassage.com/sp.



