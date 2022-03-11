New Video Highlights Benefits Professional Large Format Scanning Services in Vancouver

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2022 --Large format drawings are a common sight around engineering and architectural firms, construction companies and municipal/city departments. For many reasons, these drawings are valuable and need to be archived. Unfortunately maintaining these in paper form, is a significant waste of space. At worst, these images are cumbersome, hard to share, and prone to damage—these are some of the reasons why Micro Com offers large format scanning services in Vancouver.



For businesses who want to digitize large format designs, plans, and maps, Micro Com Systems has several high-speed large format scanners that can scan engineering and architectural drawings, plans, and maps at virtually any resolution. MCS can digitize large volumes of any length drawing or plan up to 54 inches in width, in black and white--or colour.



Micro Com's high-quality can scan most media, accurately capturing subtle details from blue and black line paper, vellum, mylar, old erasable mylar, and even linen!



One factor that sets Micro Com apart is quality control. Trained technicians compare every digitized file with the original material. In the end of the process, MCS will deliver a single or multipage PDF file with all the plans or drawings thoroughly checked for the best image quality possible. This PDF file can encapsulate the large format images and any other file, regardless of size, from letter to sticky note, that relates to them. Files can also be sent in other shareable formats including TIFF, PNG, and JPEG.



For large format scanning services with fast turnaround at reasonable prices, the team at Micro Com Systems are ready to assist. Call 1.604.872.6771 for an estimate.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning , Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



