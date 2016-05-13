New Video: Near-Death Experiences, What Medical Professionals Need to Know

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2016 --American Holistic Nurses Association Conference

Hyatt Regency, Bonita Springs, FL

May 31 – June 5, 2016



"NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCES,WHAT MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS NEED TO KNOW"



The International Association for Near Death Studies (IANDS) is proud to participate in the 16th Annual American Holistic Nurses Conference, ahna.org/Conference. On hand will be Roberta Moore who produced the video, "Near-Death Experience, What Medical Professionals Need to Know." Moore is Blue Marble Films and developed the project in order to help educate medical professionals about near-death experiences (NDEs), an important patient care issue that is often overlooked.



NDEvideo.com



The video will be shown at 4 different times at the AHNA Conference to assure that all nurses are able to see it and to allow them to take advantage of the Certification for Nurse Educators (CNE) contact hours being offered.



This groundbreaking video provides nurses and doctors with information to help them recognize and address the needs of patients who have had NDEs. Until now, there has been very little training available. Patients with NDEs have sometimes been ignored, often misdiagnosed, or over-medicated. The video features a nurse/PhD and 5 medical doctors, as well as near-death experiencers and researchers. It covers the definition of an NDE, common characteristics of an NDE, frequency of occurrence and types of NDEs, as well as the impact of a nurse or doctor's response to a patient's NDE. There is a training package available for hospitals, medical schools, nursing programs and hospice organizations. For more information visit http://www.IANDS.org/video.



This video will also be available at the International Association for Near-Death Studies' (IANDS) annual conference "Explore the Extraordinary" being held in Orlando FL, July 28-31, 2016. There, Roberta Moore will present information on the need to develop a training video for veterans who have had near-death experiences.



People will gather from all over the world for this full weekend conference, and the public is invited to participate. Registration is at available online, and students can receive a 60% discount. At www.neardeathconference.com, there is the entire list of notable authors who will be at the IANDS conference, as well as a list of other guest speakers, healing sessions and workshops being presented during the weekend. IANDS will provide a first-ever introductory presentation in Spanish on Friday 4:45-6:45 (NDE101). The IANDS conference will be at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Orlando Lake Buena Vista South, located at 4955 Kyngs Heath Road, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746 (407-597-4000).



About IANDS

IANDS is the informational and networking center in the field of near-death studies, the first organization in the world devoted to exploring near-death and similar experiences. Members are researchers, laypeople, academics, and caregivers; experiencers and non-experiencers; professionals and the general public; from every continent but the Antarctic.



Like IANDS itself, the Association's publications and programs are unique. The quarterly newsletter, Vital Signs, and the scholarly, peer-reviewed Journal of Near-Death Studies provide information and intelligent discussion generally not available anywhere else.



Around the US and Canada, 50 or so support groups meet regularly, with more in Europe, Australia, and Asia. For its periodic conferences in North America, IANDS pulls in top speakers, experiencers, researchers, and interested people for education, sharing, networking, and friendship.