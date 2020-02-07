New Visiongain Report: Soft Drink Packaging Market Report 2019-2029

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --Forecasts by Material (Paper, Plastic, Metal, Metal, and Glass) and by Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks and Others) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis



The global soft drink packaging market is calculated to be worth $25,386m in 2019.



The global soft drink packaging market is anticipated to experience moderate growth over the forecast period. Growth in the market is primarily attributed to increasing consumption of soft drinks, which includes carbonated soft drinks, sports drinks and energy drinks. Packaging protects the quality of beverages and also provides a platform to communicate with consumers by providing information on packs such as details of ingredients or calories. The level of protection decides packaging format. This includes glass, cans, cartons and plastic bottles. The growth is also attributed to the growth in the urban population and a change in consumer lifestyle trends. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the soft drink packaging market during the forecast period.



Report Highlights



o 183 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs



o Analysis of Key Players in Soft Drink Packaging Technologies

- Amcor Ltd

- Ardagh group SA Company

- Ball Corporation

- Crown Holdings Incorporated

- DS Smith Plc

- Refresco Gerber

- Reynolds Group Holdings

- Stora Enso Oyj

- Tetra Laval

- WestRock Company



o Global Soft Drink Packaging Market Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029



o Soft Drink Packaging Market Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029 by Application



o Carbonated Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Sports Drink Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Energy Drink Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Other types of Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029



o Soft Drink Packaging Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029 by Material

o Paper Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Plastic Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Metal Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Glass Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029



o Regional and Leading National Soft Drink Packaging Market Forecasts and Analysis From 2019-2029

o North America Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o US Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Canada Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029



o Europe Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Germany Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o UK Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o France Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019 - 2029

o Italy Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Russia Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Rest of Europe Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029



o Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o China Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Japan Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o India Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Rest of Asia-Pacific Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029



o Latin America Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Brazil Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Rest of Latin America Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029



o MEA Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Israel Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Saudi Arabia Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o South Africa Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o UAE Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029

o Rest of MEA Soft Drink Packaging Forecast 2019-2029



Soft Drink Packaging Market Report 2019-2029



Soft Drink Packaging Market is forecasted for high growth. With a Visiongain report, you can learn just how the development of this market could affect you. With 183 charts and graphs, this 153-page report will be of interest to you.



