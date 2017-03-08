New "Wake Up Now! the World Is Waiting for YOU" Book Empowers Women in Their Self-Development Journey in More Ways Than One, Say the Authors

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2017 --Christine Neve and Isabel Blank, the two authors behind the newly released Wake Up Now! The World is waiting for YOU book, are confident women from all walks of life will feel a complete awakening when reading their book, which is now available on Amazon.



"Both Isabel and I are Awakening Coaches as well as artists. We've poured all our experiences and transformational energy into our new book as a way to help women start their journey to awakening", said Christine Neve, co-author of the Wake Up Now! The World is waiting for YOU book. "Isabel and I have been guiding groups and individuals on their own awakening journeys for years now, so what better way to help women really reconnect their inner call than by creating a book that gives them the keys and secrets to it!"



About Wake Up Now! The World is waiting for YOU

The new book, which is now available in paperback format on Amazon, goes above and beyond helping women reach the pinnacle of their happy – and more importantly – meaningful life. Unlike conventional self-development books, the two authors haven't just raised the bar, as much as blown it off its hinges by creating a sacred space for the reader to first become self-aware, unfold and finally truly feel awakened. The book encourages the reader to interact with it by asking expressive and telling questions until they find their way to create their new reality.



"We're definitely breaking all the rules with our new book", says Isabel Blank, co-author of the Wake Up Now! The World is waiting for YOU" book. "We've pushed the boundaries as we see how urgent it is for us to really encourage women to develop their infinite creative potential. Time is the only commodity we can't buy, no matter how much we've got in the bank, so time is precious, which is why we encourage all women to start their journey as soon as possible. Once they develop their own pathway, they can and will live a happy meaningful life. Our book is aimed at women who dream of a world where they can express their creative mind and heart-centered awareness that would lead to meaningful actions in harmony with all of nature."



Unlike other books, the two authors have created something that's more than just a book. They have created a unique transformational experience that's based on energetic downloads!



For more information, visit the authors' website at https://www.lovaia.com