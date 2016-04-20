New Waterfront Community Is the First New Condominium on Clearwater's Island Estates in More Than Five Years

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --Smith & Associates Real Estate, a Tampa owned and operated Real Estate firm, was selected as the exclusive listing agent of Elan Island Estates, a new waterfront condominium development in Clearwater's Island Estates. Elan Island Estates will be the first new condominiums built on Island Estates in over five years and will be the newest and most modern boat community in the area. Groundbreaking for the development is slated for Fall 2016.



Located at 415 Island Way on Florida's Gulf Coast and just minutes away from the award-winning Clearwater Beach, Elan Island will create a new waterfront neighborhood with waterways leading to Clearwater Harbor and premium on-site boat and yacht slips. Owners will enjoy the serenity and exclusivity of a bay front home, proximity to shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions, and the excitement of a boating community, while still experiencing all that Island Estate has to offer, including direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.



"We are proud to be the exclusive listing agent for Elan Island Estates," said Bob Glaser, President & CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate. "Smith & Associates is known for bringing the best new construction communities to market, and Elan Island Estates is no exception. With its central location, bold design, smart features, and innovative spaces, Elan Island Estates will be an exciting new addition to the Island Estates neighborhood."



The gated community will include 44 two and three bedroom residences, many with dens, and all with private terraces featuring glass railings for an unobstructed water view. Residence features include open floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, full-length sliding glass doors, solid wood cabinetry, and custom finishes to meet any design style. Owner amenities include a resort style, heated waterfront pool and spa, 15 luxury boat slips, a floating day dock with kayak and paddleboard launch, a private fenced dog run, and a Residents' Club, featuring a caterers' kitchen, private dining/meeting room, large screen television, large terrace overlooking the pool area, outdoor gas grills, and a fire pit. Homes range from 1.500-2,700 square feet, with penthouses available, and are priced from the mid-$500s to over $1 million.



"The Ascentia Development Group (ADG) team is thrilled to introduce Elan to the popular Island Estates neighborhood," said Jay Tallman, President of ADG, "With nearly 30 years of experience developing successful waterfront communities, we are especially pleased with the highly desirable waterfront location, the walkability of the neighborhood, the availability of boat slips and the extraordinary contemporary design created by the talented architects at Sweet Sparkman. And with strong demand by buyers for well designed new construction condominiums, Elan presents an unique opportunity for buyers to acquire a home with all the lifestyle amenities and features today's active buyers desire."



To learn more about Elan Island Estates, visit http://www.elanclearwater.com. To inquire about residences, visit the Elan Sales Gallery at 415 Island Way in Clearwater. Smith and Associates will have a dedicated employee in the sales office during normal business hours.



About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Smith and Associates remains a top real estate brokerage firm in Tampa Bay, with its roots firmly planted in the local community. With four strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates is the #1 luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences and completes a transaction every other day, with an average price of $1,663,551M* (*as of Januray 2016)



For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit http://www.smithandassociates.com.



About Ascentia Development Group (ADG)

Based in Sarasota, Ascentia Development Group has created some of Florida's most stunning luxury developments, including "Beau Ciel" and The Founders Club in Sarasota, "Orchid Beach Club" on Lido Key, "En Provence" and "Vizcaya" on Longboat Key. The company is currently developing Aria, 16 beachfront condominiums on Longboat Key; CitySide, a 228 residence urban apartment community in downtown Sarasota; and Highline Ridge in Denver, Colorado, a custom single-family home community.



ADG recently announced a joint venture with Batson-Cook Development Company for the purchase of the Colonnade Restaurant on Bayshore Blvd in Tampa, with plans to redevelop the waterfront site for luxury condominium homes. (http://www.adgcommunities.com)