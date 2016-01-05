New 'Waze for Shopping' App Offers Real-Time Info on Local Deals

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2016 --Starting today, shoppers will now have access to live data and information on the best deals closest to them with the launch of Findz, a new mobile app for the iOS platform.



The app allows users to post and view every detail of a recent sale, including the product name, brand, price and location where it was purchased. Other users then have access to this information in real time, allowing them to find the best prices on a wide range of products and services, including home goods, apparel and much more.



"With the development of Findz, we are fundamentally changing the way you can find deals closest to where you are and where you do your shopping," said Levitin, CEO of Findz, Inc. "This is by far the most accurate mobile app of its kind available on the market. It is a thrill to launch this app and provide a new way for people to shop and find the best prices on the products they want and need."



To use the Findz app, individuals simply contribute real-time information on their purchases. The app has a built-in GPS feature, along with alerts that notify users of exceptional deals near them.



In addition, Findz integrates with social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, allowing users to share the great deals they have found with their friends and followers. Individuals may also add certain information about local retailers and businesses to assist others with their shopping experiences.



"Findz is all about creating a true community of users that helps everyone shop in smarter and more cost-effective ways, and taking the hassle out of shopping," said Levitin. "We encourage you to download the app today and see all that it can do for you."



About Findz

Findz allows users to join shoppers in their areas who share real-time information on local deals. The app includes social media and maps integration, along with the ability to earn points as users contribute and climb the ranks in their communities.



To learn more about Findz and to download the app, visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/findz-find-deals-faster/id1035002998?ls=1&mt=8