New, WebDMC 3.0 With Additional Features and Increased Options for Destination Management and Event Planning Companies

Waltham , MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2009 -- Blue Robin introduces WebDMC 3.0, with many new features and increased functionality for Destination Management and Event Planning Companies. WebDMC 3.0 has been developed in collaboration with two major Destination Management Companies; Island Partners Hawaii and Naples Transportation, Tour & Event Planning.



With their extensive experience NTT&T and Island Partners Hawaii were instrumental to the expansion of WebDMC 3.0’s new features. WebDMC 3.0 provides a workflow-driven system facilitating a platform that enables a DMC to organize and manage the entire life cycle of a client, from one centralized online location. WebDMC 3.0 eliminates the need to use any software including Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, or Contact Management.



Built in Blue Robin’s newly developed Web 2.0platform, WebDMC 3.0 uses structured techniques, first to build preliminary data models and business process models of the business requirements, followed by users’ organic requirements verification and data/process models refinement and then completed by customizing the user interface to suit the specific needs of DMC or Event Planner. WebDMC 3.0 combines various structured data-driven Information Engineering techniques with repetitive prototyping techniques to accelerate complex, multi-dimensional, and unique system development.



“Using the Web 2.0 has enabled us to develop WebDMC3.0 as a participation platform above and beyond a business automation system where everyone can participate – users, clients, and vendors can interact and add value to the system organically. We feel very fortunate to be able to collaborate and extend our product’s functionality under the guidelines of IPH and NTT&EP. We consider it a blessing to have their extensive industry experience on our disposal. With their help, WebDMC has been evolved to an interactive platform that can accommodate fast implementation of a totally customized system for DMCs and Event Planners,” states Hadi Shavarini CEO of Blue Robin.



“Working with Blue Robin during this process has been nothing but a great experience. WebDMC 3.0 will help any DMC to rationalize and integrate its whole business, while allowing it to take full control of all processes and make adjustments in real time. WebDMC 3.0 offers a package of integrated online business modules which provide an extensive feature set to help any Destination Management Company run more effectively and efficiently, while enabling it to adapt its products and services to its customers’ objectives and needs,” states Tony Vericella, Managing Director at Island Partners Hawai`i



“Having started with WebDMC2.0 and being upgraded twice has been a very exciting evolutionary process” says Lesley Marr, Director of Sales and Operations for Naples Transportation, Tours & Event Planning. “Blue Robin has assisted in our accent to the next level by customizing and developing a business system that is tailored exactly to our needs. The result is an extremely efficient system which hasl dramatically increased our overall efficiency, profitability and productivity. Our entire staff has been able to focus on the big picture by streamlining standard but usually time-consuming procedures. We are happy to have a partner who understands our business inside and out.”



About Blue Robin

Blue Robin provides and supports adaptable web infrastructure for businesses and organizations with 2 to 200 employees. Our cost effective web-based business automation solutions enable our clients to streamline their business processes, gain efficiency and accelerate their growth by leveraging the IT evolution. Over 250 clients continue to benefit from Blue Robin’s personalized and friendly service achieving their business objectives successfully. Hadi Shavarini|CEO, Blue Robin | Hadi@bluerobin.com | 781-577-6010



About Island Partners Hawaii

Island Partners Hawaii is the Islands’ premier Destination Management Company. We offer our customers a single-source access to Hawaii’s most experienced team of professionals in the hospitality industry. Our team delivers unforgettable experiences with a unique cultural perspective, seamlessly integrated with our clients’ strategic objectives, style and investment. We continually earn our reputation for exceptional originality, uncompromising quality, flexibility and personal service. For more information about Island Partners Hawaii, please contact Toney Vericella, Managing Director at telephone: (808) 457-3710 or by email: TonyV@islandpartnershawaii.com.



About NTT&EP

Naples Transportation and Tours Destination Services (NTT&EP) is the largest destination management company based in Southwest Florida and the only destination management company to own and operate its own fleet of luxury vehicles. Contact: Lesley Marr, Director of Sales and Operations; email: lmarr@nttep.com 800.582.0848 x 29 http://www.napleseventplanningandtours.com

