New Website Delivers Safe, Confidential Access to Positive Mental Health Techniques

"This is a brand new way of approaching therapy," says TherapyCouch.net's founder, Louisa Link-McDowell, "No one has done this before. It's self-guided and built around the ideals of low-cost, total privacy, and total access – anytime, anywhere."



The site is an online therapy experience and uses a library of private, video sessions people can use in the comfort of their own homes or whenever it's convenient.



Link-McDowell acknowledges that while great strides have been made in how society views getting help for mental health, there's still a stigma of shame and failure associated with therapy, "We applaud others getting help, but when it's us… sometimes it's not so easy. That's where TherapyCouch.net comes in."



While working for a rural, non-profit counseling center, Link-McDowell recognized the need for private, easily accessible mental health tools, "I would see people who had been suffering from sexual abuse and depression for years ¬– simply because they didn't know where to turn. In a small town where you know everyone and everyone knows you… no one wants to talk about depression and abuse. Add to that the time commitment and cost of therapy – these people were suffering and nothing was going to change. I thought, 'This is a universal problem, not just in small towns – there must be better way for people to take that first step.'"



TherapyCouch.net offers video sessions in Abuse/Trauma, Anger, Anxiety, Communication Skills, Depression, Life Balance, Grief, Self-Esteem, and Sleep.



- Each video session is between three and seven minutes long and includes "homework" intended to take a week to complete.

- Includes over 170 videos and growing all the time.



