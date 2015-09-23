Falls Church, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --Healthcare consumers in more states now have access to online discount laboratory testing services through a new mobile-friendly e-commerce website, http://www.InquireLabs.com.



InquireLabs.com, the newest division of Health One Inc., allows consumers to order their own general health and wellness blood and urine tests such as thyroid, cholesterol, diabetes, vitamin deficiency, STDs, allergies, and more. Patients simply purchase their necessary labs online through InquireLabs' secure website and go to the nearest Quest Diagnostics facility for the test. They typically will receive their confidential results the next day though a secure online portal.



Patients not only save money using the discounted prices offered by InquireLabs.com, but they can use the test results to make better health choices or become aware of a previously unknown health issue. While patients are encouraged to consult with their health care provider before making medical decisions, no doctor's order or prescription is required for patients to order their own labwork online through InquireLabs.com.



Health One Inc., president Mark Quave explained that InquireLabs.com is a welcome addition to the Health One family of services. "We have offered direct access lab testing to consumers since 2007 via http://www.HealthOneLabs.com, which uses LabCorp as the patient collection center. With the introduction of http://www.InquireLabs.com, we have expanded the geographical reach of our services, offering customers the additional option of using Quest Diagnostics as the patient collection center."



Quave continued, "Both of our e-commerce websites provide an easy way for patients to order lab tests with discounted pricing. We are proud to empower consumers to take control of their health and also take advantage of our great prices."



This online service is a benefit especially for people with certain health issues or on medications that require frequent labwork, noted Kristina New, Health One's Director of New Business Development.



"For patients with chronic conditions, our on-demand lab testing services provide them with a more cost-effective way to order their own lab tests using an existing nationwide network of Quest Diagnostic draw centers."



New continued: "With high-deductible insurance plans on the rise, InquireLabs.com provides an innovative way for patients to know the exact costs of their labs up front and to take advantage of discounted pricing that may not be available through their insurance company."



To learn more about InquireLabs, the tests they offer, and their pricing, visit http://www.InquireLabs.com



If you are unsure if your city is serviced by Labcorp or Quest Diagnostics, visit Health One Inc.'s lab locators:

http://www.healthonelabs.com/modules/companies/content/locator.cfm (Labcorp)

http://www.inquirelabs.com/pages/locateLab (Quest)



About Health One Inc.

Since 1980, Health One Inc., has used laboratory testing as an important tool in health promotion. The online lab test and online blood test prices they offer have no hidden fees, and patients can receive their confidential results, in most cases, the next day. In 2000, Health One Inc., won the industry's most prestigious award: Stanford University's C. Everett Koop National Health Award. Health One Inc., is HIPAA-compliant.