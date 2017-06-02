New Website Exposes Online Cheaters

Times are getting tougher for adulterers on the internet. CheatAware.com, a newly launched services, searches and exposes infidelity on over 30 dating and adult websites.
Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --The internet has always been a place of infidelity as has become evident after the hacking and subsequent releasing of customer data from AshleyMadison, a notorious website for adulterers.
Until now, it has been close to impossible to search, let alone monitor the plethora of online dating and adult sites to see if one's spouse has an active profile. CheatAware.com has set out to change that. The recently launched website is designed to search over 30 dating sites and also monitor them to report activity as soon as it is detected.
Some of the websites searched and monitored by CheatAware.com are:
Match.com
JDate.com
ChristianMingle.com
Zoosk.com
SugarDaddyForMe.com
OkCupid.com
UberHorny.com
Fling.com
MilfPlay.com
LavaLife.com
FarmersOnly.com
WealthyMen.com
SnapSext.com
Lovoo.com
InstaBang.com
Flirt.com
BeNaughty.com
And many more...
Users have the option to do single searches or subscribe to a plan which monitors accounts on a daily basis and alerts the user if a hit was found.
Searching is 100% anonymous and the person being searched will never know it's happening.
Visit us online at www.CheatAware.com and start searching right away.